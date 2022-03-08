Mijas town hall and Soroptimist International mark 8M with symbolic tree The main objective of the sculpture, which has messages that convey what the word woman means in several different languages, is to represent all the women of the world who fight for gender equality

In order to mark 8M - International Women's Day, the department of Equality and the Foreign Resident’s office of Mijas town hall, in collaboration with Soroptimist International, has inaugurated a sculpture of a tree loaded with messages to honour all foreign woman who live in the municipality.

The sculpture, which featurees a silhouette of a woman, has been installed outside the mayor’s office in La Cala de Mijas and the main objective is to represent all the women of the world who fight for gender equality.

Cards with messages that convey what the word woman means have been submitted by various foreign groups and departments of the municipality. The phrases have been translated into different languages and have been hung on the tree along with symbolic hearts that have been donated by the Pink Ladies association, a collective that brings the services of the AECC (Spanish association against cancer) to the foreign community in several municipalities along the Costa del Sol.

“In Mijas we have many women of different nationalities, with different cultures, different languages, different customs and traditions, but all with something in common: they are women. We wanted to represent all of the women who have worked to ensure that there is equality of fundamental rights and opportunities with this tree,” councillor for Foreign Resident’s, Aranzazu López Lillo said.