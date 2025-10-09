Mijas tees up new municipal golf school aimed at local youngsters

Tony Bryant Mijas Thursday, 9 October 2025, 18:26 Share

Mijas town hall has launched a new municipal golf school, a pioneering initiative created with the aim of bringing this sport closer to the town’s young people and breaking the perception that it is an elitist discipline. The initiative was announced on Wednesday by tourism councillor Francisco Jerez and sports councillor María Francisca Alarcón, along with representatives from La Cala Golf resort.

“Golf is one of those sports which, given the facilities we have, deserves greater promotion, yet, unfortunately, not many local residents practise it. It has always been seen as an elitist sport and that is one of the main reasons for creating this municipal school here at La Cala Golf. We want to nurture young talent and give children the opportunity to try and enjoy this magnificent environment alongside top professionals,” Jerez explained.

The school will offer groups organised by age and ability level, taught by qualified professionals. The lessons will take place at the golf resort’s facilities and will continue through to the summer, with the aim of establishing the school as a benchmark in sports training within the municipality.

For his part, Edward Fontaine, commercial director of La Cala Golf, said, “Our courses have been an international benchmark for decades, but we also want to reach the local community. With this initiative, the young people of Mijas can take up a sport as enriching as golf, starting on the practice range and learning with specialist instructors.”

Registration, costing 50 euros, can be made at La Cala Golf, either in person, or by phone - 952 669 033.