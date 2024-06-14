Mijas creates municipal golf tour to boost tourism on its 12 courses

Lorena Cádiz Friday, 14 June 2024, 15:11 Compartir Copiar enlace

Mijas currently has twelve golf courses and a new one in the pipeline. This makes it the second municipality with the most golf courses on the Costa del Sol, accounting for 17 per cent of the total. An outstanding position in an area that is currently a benchmark in the world of golf and in a province that has more than 18,000 players registered with the golf federation.

With all this information, the municipality is now working to make the most of this offer for tourism. Just over two years ago, Mijas became the first Andalusian municipality to have its own golf brand, under the slogan 'Sol y Golf', promoted by the town hall. It is also the only municipality on the Costa del Sol with an active association, which encompasses all the courses, a union which gives them more strength.

With this in mind, a further step has just been taken by the council with the launch of the first Mijas Sun and Golf tour. The event will have five qualifying rounds and a final in which players with a valid licence from the Royal Spanish Golf Federation will be able to participate.

The tournament will start next Saturday 14 June at El Chaparral Golf Club and, until 24 August, when the final will take place, it will be held at the following courses of the municipality: Miraflores Golf (28 June), Cerrado del Águila Golf & Resort (5 July), La Noria Golf (19 July) and La Cala Golf Club (2 August). The tour will finish at Mijas Golf Los Lagos.

Tourism councillor Francisco Jerez, who pointed out that registration is now open, said. "Mijas is a reference in golf tourism in Europe, not only for the number of courses, but also for its orography, which makes it a unique destination. The golf segment is an important generator of income, visitors and, ultimately, wealth for our municipality. It is undergoing a significant transformation aimed at sustainability and environmental awareness, the search for experiences that go beyond the game itself and the adaptation of golf courses to be more accessible," he said.