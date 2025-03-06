Mijas schoolchildren learn importance of correct waste management

Tony Bryant Mijas Thursday, 6 March 2025, 20:16 Compartir

Pupils of the IES La Cala school visited the 'punto limpio' recycling point in La Cala de Mijas earlier this week, a facility dedicated to the collection of household waste that, due to its volume or composition, cannot be deposited in conventional containers. This initiative, organised by the departments of cleaning and education of the town hall, aims to raise awareness among young people about the importance of correct waste management and respect for the environment.

During the visit, the pupils were given a talk about the facilities and the types of waste that can be deposited in them, along with the importance of separating waste such as plastic, glass, paper, small appliances, electronic devices and used oil.

Cleaning councillor Eloy Belmonte highlighted the relevance of these educational activities, saying, "It is essential that our young people understand from an early age the importance of recycling and properly managing waste. Their involvement is key to guaranteeing the future of the municipality in balance with the environment."

The initiative also highlighted the importance of complementing academic training with cross-cutting topics such as respect for the environment. The councillor explained that this type of initiative not only enriches the training of pupils with practical knowledge about waste management, but also has a direct effect on the municipality.

“By bringing young people closer to these services, the responsible use of local resources is reinforced, the risk of uncontrolled dumping is reduced and greater involvement of families in the maintenance and care of Mijas is encouraged,” he said.

"We are going to continue promoting this type of activity in schools, because the best way to guarantee a cleaner Mijas is by involving the younger generation," he added.