Mijas recognises dedication of organisations and individuals in different areas of society Around 300 people attended the inaugural ceremony of the Premios Ciudad de Mijas, a new award initiative that recognised local firefighter, Pedro Luque, the Red Cross and the Civil Protection services, and the ADIMI Association, among others

Las Lagunas Theatre was the setting for the inaugural ceremony of the Premios Ciudad de Mijas on Tuesday (28 March), a new award initiative that recognises the dedication of individuals, businesses and organisations in different areas of Mijas society. According to the town’s mayor, Josele González, although the awards were presented by the town hall, “they are the materialisation of the affection of the people of Mijas for its people”.

Around 300 people attended the ceremony, which had been on hold for two years due to the pandemic, during which the Medalla de la Villa de Mijas was awarded to the local branch of the Red Cross and the Civil Protection services for their dedication to the people of Mijas, especially during the Covid-19 health crisis.

Others to be recognised were local firefighter, Pedro Luque, for his dedication to saving lives; choreographer Berni Gabrie and her students for their effort and commitment to dance; and the ADIMI Association, for its devotion to helping improve the lives of people with disabilities. Another award went to one of the town's oldest family-run businesses, Venta la Butibamba.

Finally, Mijas recognised the Canal Sur television programme, Andalucía Directo. This award was collected by journalist Juan Carlos González, who said, “Mijas has great people and great stories to tell. It is an honour to share these awards with people as valuable as the rest of the winners."