This year's summer feria in Mijas Pueblo will be extended by one day The final fair in the municipality, held in honour of the town’s patron, the Virgen de la Peña, will be held between Tuesday 6 and Sunday 11 September

The procession in honour of the town's patron will take place on Thursday 8 September. / SUR

Mijas town hall has announced that the third and final fair of the season in the municipality of Mijas will take place from Tuesday 6 until Sunday 11 September. After a three-year hiatus, this year’s festivities, which are held in honour of the town’s patron, the Virgen de la Peña, will be one day longer than in previous years.

The fun and merrymaking of the daytime fair, which is held in the town centre, will begin on Wednesday 7 September. Revellers will enjoy a programme of live music and entertainment, a clay pigeon shoot, local gastronomy (including free paella), and traditional activities such as sevillanas, flamenco and folk dancing.

The main day of the festivities takes place on Thursday, when the town shuts down to mark the patron’s feast day, an event that includes religious services, a colourful procession of the iconic image through the streets of the town, entertainment and children’s activities.

The night fair, which is located on Avenida de Mexico, includes all the excitement of the fairground attractions, along with the casetas, which offer entertainment from around 10pm until 5am

Mijas council will release full details concerning the artistss and programming next week.

For more information, see www.mijas.es