Teatro Las Lagunas in MIjas. SUR
Mijas proposes name change of Las Lagunas theatre in honour of local man
Culture

Mijas proposes name change of Las Lagunas theatre in honour of local man

The town hall plans to rename the theatre after someone whose social work and contribution to the art and culture scene of Mijas over the last 40 years has been “undeniable”

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Mijas

Monday, 29 January 2024, 11:06

Mijas town hall will present a proposal at the next plenary session on 31 January for the Teatro Las Lagunas to be renamed the Manuel España theatre. The council has proposed the public recognition to the local professor because his social work and contribution to the art and culture scene of Mijas is “undeniable”.

España has been the head of the Mijas theatrical and cultural association for almost 40 years, and the town’s mayor, Ana Mata, said that his work “has transcended the limits of the municipality.”

The mayor pointed out that España has directed and presented numerous theatrical performances outside Spain, and had played a “fundamental role” in promoting Mijas, and also in the “social integration of people of all ages”.

España also collaborates with the Universidad Popular, offering different workshops in which almost 1,000 students have participated.

Councillor for culture Juan Carlos Maldonado explained that throughout his “extensive and fruitful professional career” he has directed more than 200 shows.

“Manuel España is a person who has left and continues to leave his mark on our community, turning the theatre into a lifeline for many people. He has always carried the name of Mijas all over the world, and without his work, the Las Lagunas theatre would not be what it is today.”

