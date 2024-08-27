Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The town hall announces this year's tourist day celebrations. SUR
Mijas presents its customs, traditions and hospitality during tourist day festivities
The annual event honours visitors who choose the Costa del Sol town as their holiday destination, and there will a flameno show and free paella on offer during the Día de Turista

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Mijas

Tuesday, 27 August 2024, 12:11

The councillor for tourism at Mijas town hall, Francisco Jerez, presented the official poster on Monday for this year’s Día de Turista (tourist day) celebrations, an event that will take place in Plaza Virgen de la Peña on 25 September. Jerez said that this day has established itself as one of the most important events of the year for the municipality, where tribute is paid to tourists who choose Mijas as their holiday destination.

During the presentation, the councillor said, “The tourist day is not only an opportunity to thank our visitors for choosing Mijas, but also to highlight the importance of our culture and traditions and the welcoming character of our town.”

The programme on 25 September will offer a full day of activities and fun for all the family that reflect the cultural identity of Mijas. The festivities will kick off at midday with a flamenco show, after which, attendees will be invited to enjoy a free tasting of paella, “a gesture that symbolises the hospitality of the people of Mijas towards their visitors”.

“We will continue to work to improve and diversify our tourist offer, ensuring that Mijas continues to be a place where there is always something new to discover and where you always want to return,” Jerez said.

The councillor also stressed that tourism not only represents a fundamental pillar of the local economy, but also enriches the cultural and social life of Mijas. “The hospitality of the people of Mijas is not something new, but a heritage that has been passed down from generation to generation, strengthening the bond between our community and those who visit us," he concluded.

