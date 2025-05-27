Mijas prepares one-million-euro contract in bid to protect its mountain range from devastating wildfires

Lorena Cádiz Mijas Tuesday, 27 May 2025, 12:55 Compartir

Mijas is set to minimise the risk of forest fires in its mountain range as much as possible. For this reason, the town hall has put out to tender for a company, which, once the contract is awarded, will be responsible for performing a series of forestry tasks for a period of two years. These tasks will focus on preventing accidents in an area of high ecological value, such as the Sierra Blanca and Bermeja mountains. Bids can be submitted until 20 June.

"Faced with conditions of extreme weather events, climate change, loss of forest management practices and sixth-generation fires, the priority objective of this contract is to carry out forestry fire prevention work," according to the contract specifications.

The budget for the two years is around one million euros and includes carrying out silvicultural treatments, clearing, pruning and eliminating invasive species, as well as the corresponding waste management. The company must also carry out reforestation and take charge of the conservation and maintenance of forest infrastructures, such as paths, signs, signals, pools. It goes without saying that all tasks must be performed in a way that does not "increase the risk of fire".

Pioneer contract of this type

"The tender for this service is a necessity for Mijas and for our mountain range. Never before has there been a contract of this type, which is essential to guarantee the preservation of this unique natural area," said mayor of Mijas Ana Mata, who added that the information campaign aimed at the public to prevent forest fires will soon be launched again.

"Ultimately, our goal is to do everything in our power to prevent forest fires and to preserve our mountains for our residents and for the generations to come," said Mata.

In the same vein, councillor for the environment Marco Cortés said that this contract is of great importance for the municipality, as "it includes work such as clearing brush, pruning of specimens in poor condition, thinning of the bush, and all this while preserving the fauna and flora of the mountains".

The Mijas mountain range suffered one of its most devastating fires almost three years ago, in the summer of 2022, which affected almost 2,000 hectares not only in the municipality of Mijas, but also in the municipalities of Alhaurín el Grande and Alhaurín de la Torre.

Although there have not been any serious incidents since then, forest fires in the area are a common phenomenon every summer.