Mijas picks up 'platinum broom' award in recognition of cleanliness of its streets

Tony Bryant Mijas Tuesday, 25 June 2024, 12:51

Mijas town hall has been awarded the ‘Escoba Platino 2024’ (platinum broom), an international recognition that highlights efforts in street cleaning and waste collection, as well as technological and environmental awareness initiatives.

The award was presented during the XXI TECMA 2024 international urban planning and environment fair that was held in Madrid last week. This award is the result of the competition organised by the technical association for waste management, ATEGRUS, a Spanish association that covers all waste management systems, and that brings together municipalities, companies and workers from the sector in order to share their experiences and exchange criteria.

Councillor for cleaning Eloy Belmonte said that among the reasons Mijas has obtained this recognition are the continuous work of the municipal cleaning company, the implementation of protocols and the information and awareness campaigns carried out with the residents.

“It is an honour to have been able to represent our residents, since we must not forget that this award is theirs. Thanks to their daily collaboration, our streets are kept clean. I would also like to highlight the tireless work of the indispensable workers who make this recognition a reality.”

The councillor pointed out that the street cleaning programme has been redesigned with an emphasis on the removal of stains caused by dog urine. He also highlighted the importance of the furniture disposal collection service, which, due to the information and awareness campaign carried out during the last few months, “has seen the number of requests increased by 600 per cent”.

The town hall is also developing a website and a mobile phone app in Spanish and English “to make it easier for the residents of Mijas to arrange for the collection of bulky furniture from their homes”.

“This is in its final phase and will be available to all members of the public so that they can make use of this new tool, which will significantly improve the experience of the residents.”