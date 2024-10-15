Mijas offers self-defence courses for women at risk

Tony Bryant Mijas Tuesday, 15 October 2024, 11:40 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Mijas town hall has announced a new series of female self-defence classes to provide women with special training to face situations that put their physical safety at risk. The classes are led by a police officer and will be held at the Local Police station in Mijas on Saturdays from 19 October and will continue for three months.

The initiative is part of the agenda of activities that the local authority carries out throughout the year that promote training for equal opportunities, co-responsibility and the prevention of violence against women.

The town’s mayor, Ana Mata, said, “This type of initiative is not only aimed at women who are at risk, but also for all those who want to have adequate training in self-defence, which will provide them with self-confidence and mental strength."

Places are limited and those interested in participating must register in advance via email igualdad@mijas.es or at the council’s equal opportunities department in Las Lagunas (Calle San Braulio).