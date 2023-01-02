Mijas names roundabouts after local singer and the founder of Mijas Golf Local residents had made the proposals, which were approved at last week’s council meeting

Mijas Council has decided to name two roundabouts after local personalities: singer Juan de la Loma and the founder of the Mijas Golf complex, Mateo Pérez Robles.

The proposal to honour Juan de la Loma, which came from members of the community, received unanimous support at last week’s council meeting. The mayor, Josele González, said it seemed fitting because 2023 marks the 40th anniversary of the Unión del Cante flamenco association, which the singer sponsored. “Juan de la Loma is a much loved figure in our municipality and is a famous name in flamenco in Malaga and Andalucía,” he pointed out.

The proposal to name the second roundabout after Mateo Pérez Robles was approved by a majority with just one councillor, the independent Esperanza Jiménez, abstaining.

Roundabout at the entrance

“This was also a proposal from people at Mijas Golf and his family,” the mayor explained. The council decided to name the roundabout at the entrance to Mijas Golf after the founder of the complex. “He did everything he could to promote Mijas and is considered a pioneer in golf tourism in Malaga province,” González said.

Mateo Pérez, who was originally from Granada, died in September 2020. The projects he developed include the residential development of Mijas Golf and two golf courses on the site, and between 1975 and 1985 Pueblo Mijitas and the Hotel Byblos Andaluz were also added to the complex.