Daniel Gómez and Ana Mata visit one of the roundabouts in Mijas Pueblo. SUR.
Mijas launches pioneering xeriscaping technique to reduce need for irrigation
Drought crisis

Mijas launches pioneering xeriscaping technique to reduce need for irrigation

The initiative was announced by the town’s mayor, Ana Mata, who explained that plants with low water needs and sustainable and recycled ornamental elements are being used to rationalise the use of water as much as possible

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Friday, 23 February 2024, 16:29

As part of its efforts to save water during the current drought, Mijas town hall has launched a plan to renovate roundabouts using xeriscaping techniques, the process of landscaping and gardening that reduces or eliminates the need for irrigation.

The initiative was announced by the town’s mayor, Ana Mata, who explained that plants with low water needs and sustainable and recycled ornamental elements are being used to rationalise the use of water as much as possible.

Along with the councillor for parks and gardens, Daniel Gómez, Mata visited the work that is being carried out on one of the roundabouts in Mijas Pueblo.

“We are suffering from a major drought, which forces us to control water use as much as possible. We have implemented this landscaping technique as a measure of commitment to the environment, without forgetting how important it is to keep our municipality in the best condition. In the face of crisis situations, we have to reinvent ourselves,” the mayor said.

This pioneering landscaping technique has been carried out on seven roundabouts in Mijas Pueblo, Costa and Las Lagunas, using plants adapted to the climate, along with recycled coloured glass and pebbles to create the municipal flag.

“Glass as a decorative element is used in the Canary Islands and the result is fantastic, so we have seen fit to import it to our municipality. In addition, we will continue to innovate, managing in an orderly and rigorous way, because we all have to make an effort against drought,” Gómez explained.

