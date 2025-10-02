Costa del Sol town launches new electric scooter safety campaign

Tony Bryant Mijas Thursday, 2 October 2025, 14:28 Share

Mijas town hall launched a community awareness campaign concerning the use of electric scooters (PMVs) on Thursday, an initiative that comes in the context of the new traffic and road safety ordinance that came into force in August, which regulates personal mobility vehicles. The regulations establish that electric scooters cannot be used on pavements or in pedestrian areas, that they must obey traffic lights and road signs and cannot exceed 25 kilometres per hour. In addition, it is prohibited to ride while wearing headphones or without lights.

These rules are backed by a penalty system that includes fines ranging from 50 euros, for minor infractions, and up to 500 euros for serious offences such as driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Councillor for citizen safety Juan Carlos Cuevas explained that the first phase will focus on informing users and “promoting best practices”.

“It is important to bear in mind that some of the recommendations we are making today, such as wearing helmets, are not yet mandatory. However, the ministry of traffic plans to make them compulsory soon, so we want to get ahead with this awareness work. We want to build, together, a safer and more responsible public space, where pedestrians, cyclists, drivers and scooter users can coexist without risk,” he said.