The town hall and Caritas announce the Christmas tree route. SUR
Mijas charity Christmas tree route to support those affected by recent &#039;Dana&#039; floods
Mijas charity Christmas tree route to support those affected by recent 'Dana' floods

Maps of the route can be purchased from the tourist offices for one euro. In addition, a competition to find the best decorated tree will also be held

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Mijas

Wednesday, 4 December 2024, 08:22

The tourism department of Mijas town hall has launched the IX Ruta de los Árboles Solidarios, a Christmas tree route that this year will raise funds for those affected by the 'Dana' floods.

Organised with the collaboration of the Caritas association, the initiative has the participation of local shops, associations, brotherhoods and residents of the municipality, which come together for two objectives: to decorate the streets at Christmas and to raise funds to help people who need it most. In order to support the campaign, maps of the route can be purchased from the tourist offices for one euro. In addition, a competition to find the best decorated tree will also be held.

"We want this activity to be a meeting point for families and an example of how, together, we can make a big difference," said tourism councillor Francisco Jerez.

“The trees will be exhibited in different parts of the municipality, inviting Mijas residents and visitors to enjoy the tour and contribute to this charitable cause,” he added

Caritas issued a statement that underlined the “positive impact” of these initiatives. “It is in times of difficulty when the generosity of our community is most valued. All proceeds will be used to support local families affected by the 'Dana' floods, thus reinforcing the commitment of the municipality to the most vulnerable.”

