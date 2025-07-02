Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Ana Mata at the presentation of the new equipment. SUR
Securty

Mijas boosts its Local Police budget by more than 200% compared to five years ago

Almost 800,000 euros has been allocated for the acquisition of body-worn cameras, new breathalysers and speed guns, surveillance drones, signage systems and the upgrading of the force's shooting range

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Mijas

Wednesday, 2 July 2025, 15:29

The Mayor of Mijas, Ana Mata, accompanied by the local councillor with responsibility for the Local Police, Juan Carlos Cuevas, presented the force with new uniforms and bulletproof vests during a ceremony on Tuesday. During the event, the mayor said that the budget allocated to this strategic area has increased by more than 200 per cent compared to 2020.

In this regard, Mata explained that this year’s budget for the Local Police amounts to 1.4 million euros, as opposed to 2020, when the figure was 465,896.47 euros. She also pointed out that compared to 2024, the budget has grown by 77.2 per cent.

In the latest budget modification, more than 779,000 euros was allocated for the acquisition of body-worn cameras, new breathalysers and speed guns, surveillance drones, illuminated public signage systems and the modernisation of the shooting range.

The budget also includes funds for the maintenance of security systems in municipal buildings, as well as improvements to the ventilation system in the headquarters’ garage. Additionally, funds will be allocated to renewing uniforms and specific supplies, as well as reinforcing standard-issue weapons and ammunition.

“We are talking about the largest investment in the Local Police in the past five years, which reflects our commitment to this security force,” explained the mayor.

For his part, councillor Cuevas said that this investment “reflects a serious and forward-thinking approach to governance, rather than patchwork solutions”.

“The safety of the people of Mijas requires well-equipped officers with modern and effective resources. It had been far too long since the force was given the resources it deserves,” he concluded.

