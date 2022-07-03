Forty Infoca firefighters and helicopter control latest blaze in Mijas

A new forest fire has been declared in Mijas, the second in the town this weekend after the one that was reported last Friday.
According to the Junta de Andalucía’s Plan Infoca brigade, the latest incident was declared this Sunday (3 July) just before eight in the evening.
Initially, 40 forest firefighters, an operations technician, an environmental agent and a Super Puma helicopter (KA-70) were deployed to the scene of the incident, near kilometre 201 of the the AP-7 motorway.
Ground crew continue their work to fully extinguish the blaze.
CONTROLADO a las 22.40 horas #IFMijas, #Málaga. Originado a la altura del Km-201 de la AP-7. Continúan en su remate y liquidación: 9 #BomberosForestales, 1 #AAMM, 1 autobomba pic.twitter.com/VVw426wlT0INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) July 3, 2022