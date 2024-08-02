Mijas bans electric scooters for children under 15 and their use in pedestrian areas

Lorena Cádiz Friday, 2 August 2024, 15:22 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The Mijas council meeting held on Wednesday approved the modification of the municipal traffic and circulation bylaw, which among many other issues, includes the regulation of electric scooters (PMVs), and motorhomes.

With regard to the former, their use is prohibited on pavements, walkways and other areas intended for pedestrian use. Furthermore, the minimum age for users of these vehicles is 15 and, in any case, they must comply with traffic, motor vehicle circulation and road safety regulations. They may only be used by one person and the use of headphones or mobile devices is not permitted. PMV users are subject to the same restrictions as other drivers with regard to the consumption of drugs and alcohol.

In areas where they share space with pedestrians, they must dismount whenever it is not possible to maintain a mandatory safety distance of at least one metre, or when it is not possible to ride in a straight line for five metres continuously. Under no circumstances shall they take precedence over pedestrians. The circulation of these vehicles is prohibited on interurban roads and urban tunnels.

The bylaw also regulates rental PMVs, as well as parking: these vehicles may only be parked in designated areas.

In the case of bicycles, it is stipulated that they must use the cycle lane and, if there is no cycle lane, they must ride on the road and in the right-hand lane. In addition, bicycles with trailers carrying children are not allowed on the road and must only travel on the cycle lanes. They are also prohibited from cycling in lanes reserved for public transport, and may transport a child up to seven years of age in an additional seat, provided that the cyclist is of legal age.

With regard to motorhomes, the municipal traffic and circulation bylaw regulates the areas where motorhomes may park, and also defines the characteristics and services that must be available in the exclusive parking areas. Parking in these areas may not exceed 72 continuous hours during a period of 10 days in order to guarantee the rotation and fair distribution of parking spaces for these vehicles.

It also establishes that drivers of caravans, motorhomes, camper vans and similar vehicles may stop and park on urban roads under the same conditions and with the same limitations as any other vehicle, as long as tthey do not obstruct a space larger than the perimeter of the vehicle with chairs, tables or extended awnings. The municipal regulations state that it is not relevant if the occupants remain inside the vehicle as long as the activity does not extend to the outside.

Infringements and sanctions

The updated municipal bylaw also sets out the table of infringements and penalties, which are divided into minor, serious and very serious.

Thus, to cite some examples, it is considered a very serious offence to drive a PMV in a reckless manner or under the influence of alcohol or drugs (500 euros). The use of a mobile phone or any other device that distracts attention, driving on the pavement or pedestrian areas is considered a serious offence (200 euros); while failure to respect the minimum separation distance with pedestrians is considered a minor offence (50 euros).

As Juan Carlos Cuevas, councillor for Local Police, pointed out during the plenary session, "This proposed amendment is a legal instrument of unquestionable value to respond to the new needs in terms of traffic, adapting the municipal bylaw to the new regulations, as well as being a tool that allows the officers of the Local Police force of Mijas to carry out their work with efficiency and legal certainty."