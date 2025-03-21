Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The initiative is in line with the law for the protection of the rights and welfare of animals. SUR
Mijas awards new 112,000-euro contract for control of street cat colonies
Animal welfare

The project involves the capture and sanitary control of feral cats, their sterilisation and their return to their colonies

Tony Bryant

Mijas

Friday, 21 March 2025, 09:16

Mijas town hall has awarded the contract for the management of local stray cat colonies, an initiative in line with the law for the protection of the rights and welfare of animals. The project, for which the council will invest a total of 112,771.43 euros per year, consists of the capture and sanitary control of feral cats, their sterilisation and their return to their colony, the so-called CER protocol (capture, sterilisation and return).

The company will be in charge of sterilising, internal and external deworming, identification by microchip and vaccination (anti-rabies) of the cats that are captured, before being returned to the location of origin. It will also have to carry out information and awareness campaigns and the training of volunteers.

"We intend to control the situation of the colonies, for which we have a specialised company that will work in collaboration with local associations. We will control the cats at a sanitary level so that they are always in the best possible condition. The maintenance and control of feline colonies will be effective, responsible and with all the guarantees, seeing as we are one of the municipalities in the province that has made the greatest investment for it,” animal welfare councillor Marco Cortés said.

