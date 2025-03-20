Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
View of Mijas. SUR
Mijas town hall reminds residents of responsibility to maintain the town&#039;s unique appearance
Heritage

Mijas town hall reminds residents of responsibility to maintain the town's unique appearance

Authorities have reminded properties owners of the part they should play to keep the façades of buildings pristine

Lorena Cádiz

Lorena Cádiz

Mijas

Thursday, 20 March 2025, 00:12

Mijas town hall has asked residents to make an effort to continue "safeguarding the typicality" of the municipality. In addition, the municipal authority has published a notice, reminding land and building owners of their responsibility to "maintain the façades in safe, healthy and aesthetically accurate conditions, carrying out cleaning and painting work", and, where necessary, rehabilitation work as well.

The document also states that "the installation of clothes lines over the main roads should be avoided, in addition to ensuring the permanent and continuous maintenance of all facade features and of all the exterior parts of the building that are visible to the public".

Mijas was declared a historic-artistic site on 24 June 1969, making it the second municipality in Malaga province to obtain such status after Ronda. To preserve the heritage state of the town, the municipality issued an order concerning coexistence and public safety. The regulation explicitly states that it is the owners' responsibility to make sure buildings are up to standard. In addition, residents are in charge of maintaining spaces in conditions that ensure fire prevention.

The regulation, which is available for review on the municipal website, concerns the entire Mijas area, not just Mijas Pueblo.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Popular Malaga foodie market comes to the Axarquía
  2. 2 The 'sick' sherry an Irishman in Spain believed in
  3. 3 Age Concern Marbella continues series of informative talks for English-speaking senior citizens
  4. 4 Malaga CF academy graduate Dean Huijsen earns first senior Spain call-up
  5. 5 There is still time to reserve tables for ACE animal shelter fundraising dinner on the Costa
  6. 6 All-terrain wheelchair enables youngsters with reduced mobility to enjoy the mountains in Malaga province
  7. 7 Regional government delegate in Malaga visits renovated Hospital Marítimo in Torremolinos
  8. 8 Shoppers offered chance to win 1,000-euro prize in Costa del Sol town
  9. 9 Bil Bil castle in Benalmádena to host event to mark World Poetry Day
  10. 10 Malaga karateka forced to settle for bronze after semi-final defeat in China

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Mijas town hall reminds residents of responsibility to maintain the town's unique appearance