Mijas town hall reminds residents of responsibility to maintain the town's unique appearance

Mijas town hall has asked residents to make an effort to continue "safeguarding the typicality" of the municipality. In addition, the municipal authority has published a notice, reminding land and building owners of their responsibility to "maintain the façades in safe, healthy and aesthetically accurate conditions, carrying out cleaning and painting work", and, where necessary, rehabilitation work as well.

The document also states that "the installation of clothes lines over the main roads should be avoided, in addition to ensuring the permanent and continuous maintenance of all facade features and of all the exterior parts of the building that are visible to the public".

Mijas was declared a historic-artistic site on 24 June 1969, making it the second municipality in Malaga province to obtain such status after Ronda. To preserve the heritage state of the town, the municipality issued an order concerning coexistence and public safety. The regulation explicitly states that it is the owners' responsibility to make sure buildings are up to standard. In addition, residents are in charge of maintaining spaces in conditions that ensure fire prevention.

The regulation, which is available for review on the municipal website, concerns the entire Mijas area, not just Mijas Pueblo.