Mijas announces free family cultural and leisure agenda for August

The festivities and traditions department of Mijas town hall has announced it will host 'Veraneando', a family cultural and leisure initiative that begins on Friday 9 August and which continues every Friday in August in different locations in the municipality.

The first event (9 August) in the programme will take place in the Parque de Andalucía at 10pm with Javi Vallespín ‘Peloches’, a comedian and actor whose show focuses on the fact that humour is a universal language.

On 16 August, Parque María Zambrano will host the musical performance of Maníacos Music; while the Parque Fernán Caballero will host the carnival-style musical group, Chirigota María del Monte, on 23 August. All shows start at 10pm.

On August 30 (8pm), an end-of-summer children’s party has been organised at the Las Lagunas water park, where youngsters can enjoy with water attractions, along with a dance show.

All events are free.