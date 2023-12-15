Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Marenostrum Fuengirola receives six nominations in Spain and Portugal's Iberian Festival Awards
Music festival

Marenostrum Fuengirola receives six nominations in Spain and Portugal's Iberian Festival Awards

This year’s concerts generated an estimated economic impact of more than 30 million euros in the Costa del Sol town and the attendance figures were the best in the festival’s eight-year existence

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Fuengirola

Friday, 15 December 2023, 15:39

Marenostrum Fuengirola has been nominated in six categories of the 2023 Iberian Festival Awards, an initiative that recognises the excellence of different festivals that take place in Spain and Portugal.

This year’s summer cycle of concerts and shows, located in the grounds of Sohail Castle, has been nominated for Best Large Format Festival, Best Tourism Promotion, Best Cultural Programme, Contribution to Sustainability, Contribution to Equality, and the Best Live Electronic Performance (Wally Lopez).

This year’s concerts generated an estimated economic impact of more than 30 million euros in the Costa del Sol town. Attendance figures were the best in the festival’s eight-year existence, with more than 1,000 more people than last year. Close to 190,000 people are said to have enjoyed the concerts, 20 per cent of which were foreigners from countries such as the UK, USA and Argentina.

Marenostrum Fuengirola has become one of the most popular musical festivals in Spain. With a capacity of up to 18,500 people, the cycle presents a varied programme of different musical genres performed by top national and international performers.

The voting period is open until January 17 on the organisation's website.

