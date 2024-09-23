Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The main stage at the Marenostrum venue in Fuengirola. SUR.
Marenostrum Fuengirola events generate a mammoth 50-million-euro impact in the town
Held from May to September, the music festival included 33 days of concerts performed by 70 national and international artists - attracting fans of 57 different nationalities

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Fuengirola

Monday, 23 September 2024, 11:55

According to the town hall’s initial estimates, Marenostrum Fuengirola 2024 has achieved an economic return of around 50 million euros and created 1,700 jobs. The figures were announced by mayor Ana Mula and culture councillor Rodrigo Romero, who said that the study was carried out by an external auditor that specialises in accounting for the impact of this type of events.

“Over the last nine years, our concert cycle has accumulated impressive growth, becoming one of the main national events on the music scene, which attracts thousands of people to our town every year. All this is due not only to the great work that the entire Marenostrum team has been doing, but also to the commitment of the most important promoters in this country. As is the support of our sponsors, without whom none of this would be possible,” Mula said.

The mayor added that Marenostrum, which she claimed is the “best cycle of open-air concerts in Europe”, is “varied, integrative, sustainable and accessible”, and, above all, that it “aligned with the values of our town and the service of its citizens”.

The cycle included 33 days of concerts performed by 70 national and international artists. The concerts, held from May to September, attracted a total of 173,575 music fans of up to 57 different nationalities.

Romero and Mula announce the success of this year's event.
Romero and Mula announce the success of this year's event. SUR.

"The success of Marenostrum Fuengirola has been consolidated thanks to its variety of styles within the program that we prepare every year with the intention of satisfying all tastes and musical trends, to which are always added nights with the best comedy shows,” Mula added.

She also highlighted its conservation and respect for the environment, since the single-use plastic-free venue in the grounds of the town's castle, thanks to the agreement reached with Repsol, has reduced CO2 emissions through the development of several measures, including generators with 100 per cent renewable fuels; buses powered by renewable fuel that transported fans to some of the most attended concerts; while the car park had two electric charging points for the fleet of official vehicles that served the entire organisation.

