Fuengirola's Marenostrum Festival offering 300 jobs The town hall explained that if applicants are equally qualified, local residents will have preference

The organisers of the Marenostrum Festival in Fuengirola, one of the most important music festivals in Spain, has vacancies for 300 workers for the festival this year. The posts available include porters, waiters, cleaners and stage hands and will offer contracts of up to six months.

This year's festival will offer over 60 concerts for people of all ages, starting in May and continuing through September. The Sohail castle will be used for smaller performances and the surrounding hillside for more upscale acts.

Local residents will have preference to fill the vacancies and can apply up until 18 April through the employment site: fuengirola.portalemp.com or through the appFuengirola+ Empleo or through the Festival website www.marenostrumfuengirola.com