Marenostrum concert in Fuengirola cancelled due to bad weather forecast The Serafín Zubiri gig was scheduled to take place in the Sohail Castle grounds on Saturday 27 May, but has been postponed due to the high probability of rain

Fuengirola town hall has announced that the performance of Spanish singer Serafín Zubiri, scheduled to take place in the Sohail Castle on Saturday 27 May, has been postponed due to the high probability of rain. The concert, a tribute to mark the 50th anniversary of the death of Nino Bravo, is part of the Marenostrum cycle, and organisers are now hoping to reschedule the performance to 12 October, Columbus Day.

“Unfortunately, all the weather forecasts that we have consulted give rain for this Saturday, so it will be practically impossible to host this concert,” councillor for Culture, Rodrigo Romero,” said.

The councillor also announced that the Comic Con shows, scheduled for 10 and 11 June, have been cancelled due to “organisational” problems, although he said that new dates will be announced shortly.

Tickets for both events can be used for the rearranged dates, or a full refund can be obtained by e-mail, ayuda@enterticket.es or see www.enterticket.es/?page=consultanos