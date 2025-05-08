Marenostrum celebrates its tenth anniversary as Spain's first 'green' festival

Lorena Cádiz Fuengirola Thursday, 8 May 2025, 12:06 Compartir

Marenostrum Fuengirola is celebrating its tenth year this summer, a musical extravaganza that can boast of being the first 'green' festival in the country. This has been certified by the Spanish association for standardisation and certification (Aenor). "We are the first venue capable of mitigating our carbon footprint one hundred per cent and this has been certified by Aenor. It's not just talking about sustainability, we are sustainable", said the Mayor of Fuengirola, Ana Mula, during her speech at a ceremony held on Wednesday at the town's Sohail Castle, which served to commemorate the first decade of the festival, as well as to announce this achievement.

Zoom The head of Aenor in Andalucía presents the certification to the mayor at the tenth anniversary celebration. L. Cádiz

The event was attended by the head of Aenor in Andalucía, Alejandro Rodríguez, who presented the mayor with the certificate. "We have always believed in music as an extraordinary way of connecting people and making our destination known. Now when someone thinks of Fuengirola, they don't just think of its wonderful beaches, they also think of its concerts," said Mula, while emphasising the economic impact that this festival generates in the town.

This year, Marenostrum expects to reach one million visitors. When the 2024 edition closed it had reached 880,000 visitors. Of these, 20 per cent were international. In 2024 alone, its economic impact exceeded 50 million euros, according to the organisation's estimates.

Among other achievements, in 2022 and 2023 it was recognised as the best-attended festival series in Spain by the association of music promoters (APM).

Zoom Promoters, workers, organisers and some artists who have participated in previous editions of Marenostrum were present at the event. L. Cádiz

Over the last decade, more than 500 celebrated artists have stepped on the stages of the Fuengirola venue, including Jennifer López, Alejandro Sanz, Manuel Carrasco, Ricky Martin, Juan Luis Guerra, Bob Dylan, Robbie Williams, Rod Stewart, Santana, Ozuna, Scorpions, Nicky Jam, Maluma and Bizarrap, among others.

This year, Marenostrum Fuengirola faces "its most ambitious edition to date". The line-up will bring together more than 100 artists and bands, including Maná, Leiva, Myke Towers, Chayanne, Ozuna, Dream Theater, Antoñito Molina, Lionel Richie, Bonnie Tyler, Vicente Amigo, Sebastián Yatra and Juan Luis Guerra, among others.

The venue will also host festivals such as Fulanita Fest, where Vanesa Martín and Prazeta will perform; or the Sun and Thunder heavy rock festival with renowned bands such as Accept, WASP, Opeth and Kreator.