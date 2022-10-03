Two days of official mourning in Fuengirola as death of former mayor announced Manuel Delgado Perea, who died on Sunday, was the first mayor of the town after the country’s return to democracy following the death of General Franco in 1975

Fuengirola town hall has declared two days of official mourning starting at 12 noon on Monday 3 October (today) in remembrance of Manuel Delgado Perea, the former mayor of the town who died on Sunday.

Delgado was the first mayor of Fuengirola after the country’s return to democracy following the death of General Franco in 1975.

The news was announced by the council through a message on its Twitter account, a message that conveyed its condolences to his family and loved ones.

Delgado was linked to politics for more than 40 years as a member of the PSOE. With this party, he held the mayor's office of Fuengirola from 1979 to 1981.

As a sign of respect, flags of all municipal buildings will fly at half-mast for the next 48 hours.