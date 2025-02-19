Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
File image. SUR
Man shot by police after fleeing checkpoint on Costa del Sol motorway
112 incident

Man shot by police after fleeing checkpoint on Costa del Sol motorway

The driver ignored an order to stop on the AP-7 in Mijas, sparking a chase all the way to Torremolinos where he allegedly lunged at officers with a knife

Juan Cano

Juan Cano

Malaga

Wednesday, 19 February 2025, 10:06

National Police officers shot and injured a man after he fled a checkpoint on a Costa del Sol motorway and allegedly attempted to attack them with a knife.

The incident happened at around 4.30am on Sunday 16 February, when the man ignored the Guardia Civil's order to stop on the AP-7 motorway in Calahonda, sparking a chase all the way to Torremolinos, where he was intercepted by several units of the National Police force.

Instead of surrendering, the man - a Spaniard of Moroccan origin - refused to comply with the officers' orders. According to the sources consulted, he got out of the car, brandishing a knife, and allegedly lunged at the police, who were forced to open fire aiming towards his lower torso to subdue him.

The shot, with a clear entry and exit wound, did not affect his vital organs. After receiving hospital treatment, the offender was handed over to the Mijas Guardia Civil and, from there, to the judicial authorities. An order to remand him in prison was issued.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Watch as violent gang is smashed and police arrest 28 for drug dealing on eastern Costa del Sol
  2. 2 British motorcycle couple arrested in Iran had set off from their home in Andalucía
  3. 3 Watch as the SUR in English real estate and property investment forum rolls into Estepona
  4. 4 Harry Potter arrives on the Costa del Sol
  5. 5 This is the exclusive Costa del Sol housing development with prices starting from 640,000 euros
  6. 6 Torremolinos lines up series of activities to mark Andalucía Day which is celebrated on 28 February
  7. 7 Roko Baturina secures last-gasp victory for Malaga CF's travelling army
  8. 8 Malaga's Unicaja basketball team dominate Real Madrid to claim third Copa del Rey title
  9. 9 International experts continue tour of Costa del Sol caves
  10. 10 Simon Griffiths comes out on top at the Staysure Marbella Legends tournament

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Man shot by police after fleeing checkpoint on Costa del Sol motorway