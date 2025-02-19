Man shot by police after fleeing checkpoint on Costa del Sol motorway

Juan Cano Malaga Wednesday, 19 February 2025, 10:06 | Updated 10:12h. Compartir

National Police officers shot and injured a man after he fled a checkpoint on a Costa del Sol motorway and allegedly attempted to attack them with a knife.

The incident happened at around 4.30am on Sunday 16 February, when the man ignored the Guardia Civil's order to stop on the AP-7 motorway in Calahonda, sparking a chase all the way to Torremolinos, where he was intercepted by several units of the National Police force.

Instead of surrendering, the man - a Spaniard of Moroccan origin - refused to comply with the officers' orders. According to the sources consulted, he got out of the car, brandishing a knife, and allegedly lunged at the police, who were forced to open fire aiming towards his lower torso to subdue him.

The shot, with a clear entry and exit wound, did not affect his vital organs. After receiving hospital treatment, the offender was handed over to the Mijas Guardia Civil and, from there, to the judicial authorities. An order to remand him in prison was issued.