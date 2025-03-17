Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
State in which the vehicle was found by the police. SUR
Man rescued in Mijas after ignoring police cordon and trying to cross flooding river with his car
112 incident

Man rescued in Mijas after ignoring police cordon and trying to cross flooding river with his car

The Local Police managed to save the driver from waist-deep water

Lorena Cádiz

Lorena Cádiz

Mijas

Monday, 17 March 2025, 14:30

The Local Police of Mijas and the fire brigade launched an emergency operation to rescue a middle-aged man who ignored the police tape cordoning off access to the Fuengirola river and attempted to cross it with his car. The incident took place in the early hours of Thursday 13 March, when access to the area had already been cut for a few days due to the rise of water levels.

However, the driver decided to ignore the cordon and raise the barrier to avoid the detour route that the Local Police had established during this episode of continuous rainfall.

When the police arrived at the scene, they saw the man tied with a rope to a tree trying to pull his car, which was almost entirely submerged. The fire brigade was immediately mobilised and the man, already waist-deep in water, was saved. The car was swept away by the river.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 A little-known treasure in the heart of Andalucía
  2. 2 Ronda to Marbella road expected to be totally out of action until at least August
  3. 3 Site confirmed for eastern Costa del Sol desalination plant
  4. 4 The number of British and Ukrainian residents continues to grow
  5. 5 From Vanuatu to Benin: the most unusual nationalities living in Marbella
  6. 6 Early onslaught catches Malaga CF cold in crazy bottom-of-the-table clash
  7. 7 Costa gets ready to welcome the Apostle of Ireland
  8. 8 The Lorings: A Malaga family with UK and Irish roots
  9. 9 Malaga all set for its leading role in Spanish-language film
  10. 10 The value of a road

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Man rescued in Mijas after ignoring police cordon and trying to cross flooding river with his car