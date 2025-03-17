Man rescued in Mijas after ignoring police cordon and trying to cross flooding river with his car

Lorena Cádiz Mijas Monday, 17 March 2025, 14:30 Compartir

The Local Police of Mijas and the fire brigade launched an emergency operation to rescue a middle-aged man who ignored the police tape cordoning off access to the Fuengirola river and attempted to cross it with his car. The incident took place in the early hours of Thursday 13 March, when access to the area had already been cut for a few days due to the rise of water levels.

However, the driver decided to ignore the cordon and raise the barrier to avoid the detour route that the Local Police had established during this episode of continuous rainfall.

When the police arrived at the scene, they saw the man tied with a rope to a tree trying to pull his car, which was almost entirely submerged. The fire brigade was immediately mobilised and the man, already waist-deep in water, was saved. The car was swept away by the river.