Man shot in leg at entrance to nightclub on Fuengirola promenade

Friday, 1 March 2024

There has been a new shooting incident on the Costa del Sol. Early this Friday morning (1 March) a 34-year-old man was shot in the leg when he was standing outside the entrance to a discothèque on Fuengirola promenade, according to police and emergency service sources. Apparently, it was the local residents who raised the alarm after finding him injured and seeing that the alleged attackers were fleeing the scene.

It happened at about 4am, when several people called 112 Andalucía to report that a man had been hit by a bullet on the access steps to premises located on the Paseo Marítimo Rey de España.

Emergency service operators immediately alerted the Local and National Police, as well as the 061 medical services, who rushed the injured victim by ambulance to the Costa del Sol hospital in Marbella. According to sources, he had a gunshot wound with entry and exit points in the left thigh. Despite the injury, he was conscious at the time of his transfer to hospital and there are no fears for his life.

The National Police have opened an investigation to clarify the identity of those responsible for the shooting and the background to this latest firearms incident in the province, Málaga Hoy reported.