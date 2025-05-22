Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Archive image of the promenade in Fuengirola. L. Cádiz
Man drowns on Costa del Sol beach
112 incident

Man drowns on Costa del Sol beach

The 112 emergency unit was mobilised to Fuengirola around 9.10pm, after receiving several calls reporting that a man had difficulties getting out of the sea

Thursday, 22 May 2025, 11:52

A man drowned in Fuengirola this past Wednesday evening, after the emergency units were unable to resuscitate him.

It was around 9.10pm when the maritime rescue unit, the Local and the National Police, the Guardia Civil and the health emergency unit were mobilised to the beach in Fuengirola, after receiving several calls reporting that a man was having difficulties getting out of the sea. He was about 60 metres from the shore.

Two people were able to pull the victim out of the water and bring him to shore. Despite their best efforts, the operatives could not save him and he died at the scene.

