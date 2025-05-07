Swedish man barricades himself on rooftop in Fuengirola after threatening local residents with knife

Sections
Malaga
Wednesday, 7 May 2025, 14:14
A 30-year-old Swedish man was arrested by National Police officers onTuesday evening, after threatening his neighbours with a knife and barricading himself on the roof of a building in Fuengirola. According to initial investigations, the man, who was detained following an hour-and-a-half-long police operation, suffers from a psychological disorder.
The trouble started in the afternoon, when the man visited his neighbours in the Los Pacos district, with whom he is friends. Despite their hospitality - they had supposedly offered him food - he took a knife and threatened them. Even though he did not hurt them physically, he did cause damage to the house.
When he left the flat, the perpetrator climbed onto the roof, still brandishing the knife. He continued to behave aggressively by insulting the police officers and throwing a bottle he had with him. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.
A large police operation was deployed to apprehend the man. The National Police, the public safety department and the fire brigade all took part. After an hour and a half of negotiation in English, the suspect eventually descended from the rooftop.
Officers from the specialist UPR unit managed to take him down and arrest him, without personal injury, for the crimes of serious threats and damage.
