Man arrested on Costa del Sol accused of killing a man with golf club and also stabbing his landlord to death

Juan Cano / Irene Quirante Malaga Thursday, 18 April 2024, 11:04

An individual wanted in connection with the death of a man who was killed with a golf club in Fuengirola has allegedly murdered his landlord and stabbed his girlfriend, who is seriously injured in hospital.

Events unfolded last night (Wednesday 17 April) when emergency services responded to an alert after receiving a report of a double stabbing in the Boquetillo neighbourhood. The attacker had fled, said the informant, so a search was immediately launched to locate him. He was arrested shortly afterwards behind the town's Las Lagunas health centre. He had cuts on his hands.

National Police officers took very little time to reconstruct what had happened and put the pieces of the jigsaw together. The suspect, a 34-year-old man of North African origin, although with Spanish nationality, was the same man they were looking for in connection with the murder of Cristóbal, the man found dead last weekend by his flatmate and who had been attacked with a golf club.

According to police investigations, the detained man allegedly had a fierce argument with his girlfriend and he became aggressive towards her, which prompted the landlord, who lived in the same building, to intervene in the dispute to try and break it up.

The investigation suggests that the suspect reacted by grabbing a knife, with which he stabbed the landlord in the neck. Fatally wounded, the victim staggered some 200 metres, leaving a trail of blood behind him, in an attempt to seek help.

The detainee's girlfriend also managed to escape and tried to call 112. According to the police reconstruction, the individual chased her down the street and allegedly stabbed her several times. The stab wounds were mainly concentrated on her back. She was rushed in a serious condition, although conscious, to the Hospital Costa del Sol in Marbella, where she remains in the intensive care unit.