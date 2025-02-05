Love is in the air for La Cala de Mijas Lions

Tony Bryant Mijas Wednesday, 5 February 2025, 11:59 Compartir

La Cala de Mijas Lions has introduced a new fundraising initiative to mark St Valentine’s Day, which will take place in the Butibamba park in La Cala on Sunday 16 February from 11am until 3.30pm. The organisation’s Alzheimer and dementia support group will host a special event that will include a market, and a ‘memory tree’, where, for a small donation, people can leave messages to their loved ones.

Along with the market, which will offer around 50 stalls selling a variety of artisan products, fashion, accessories and bric-a-brac, the event will include live entertainment, food and an afternoon of fun and games for the whole family.

The support group’s spokesperson, Anne Bowles, said: “This year the Lions will be offering a different slant on Valentine’s Day. This is a time for love and romance, so we are introducing our forget-me-not tree. Here you will be able to leave messages to those you love or have loved, including your pets. Don’t miss the chance to come along and enjoy this wonderful day.”

There are still a few stalls available for the market and those wishing to reserve one can contact Anne on 607 879 450.