Lions support group gets into stride for annual diabetes awareness walk

Tony Bryant Mijas Monday, 20 October 2025, 11:59

La Cala de Mijas Lions and supporters of the club are gearing up for the annual sponsored walk to mark World Diabetes Awareness Day, a global event held on Friday 14 November. The association’s diabetes support group holds a series of events and activities in Plaza Torreón, La Cala de Mijas, which this year takes place on Sunday 2 November. The organisers have announced that in the case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to Sunday 9 November.

This will be the seventh year the support group, formed in 2003, has hosted the event. The activities begin at 10am with a warm-up exercise in the square, after which, the participants engage in a five-kilometre fun hike along the promenade.

The support group is inviting everyone to participate in order to raise awareness of the condition, which affects more than 500 million people worldwide. Sponsor forms for the walk are available from the Lions’ charity shop (Calle Torremolinos), and from the market located outside the municipal offices in La Cala de Mijas each Saturday.

Organised with the collaboration of the Mijas foreigners’ department, the day will also present a winter market, live music and entertainment. Volunteers will also be on hand to offer glucose tests, and help and advice about diabetes.

Stalls are still available for the market and can be reserved by phoning Anne on 607 879 450.