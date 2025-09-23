Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

File photograph of a previous Lions autumn bazaar event. SUR
Community spirit

Lions diabetic support group's popular autumn bazaar returns to La Cala de Mijas this weekend

The event will feature more than 30 stalls offering arts and crafts, food stands, live music and entertainment and a variety of fundraising activities

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Mijas

Tuesday, 23 September 2025, 09:44

La Cala de Mijas Lions hosts its autumn bazaar on the terraces outside Bar Tuta and Snack Attack on Saturday 27 September, an initiative that will raise funds for the club’s Diabetic Support Group. As in previous years, the event, held between 11am and 3.30pm, features more than 30 stalls offering arts and crafts, food stands, live music and entertainment, raffles and a variety of fundraising activities. The diabetes support group’s nurses will also be on hand to offer advice on the disease and free glucose tests to those that need them.

Volunteers will also inform visitors about the association’s recently launched life-saving Message in a Bottle campaign, along with information regarding the Alzheimer carers support group.

More information is available from Anne Bowles by calling 607 879 450.

The Lions have also organised a special lunch event sponsored by Sontec hearing centres at Restaurante La Catedral (Las Lagunas) on Friday 3 October. Tickets for the lunch, which includes a performance by violinist Estefania Sorroche, cost 40 euros.

Reservations can be made via email to friends@lacalalions.org.

