Lions diabetes walk on the Costa is 'a testament of generosity'

The walkers get on their way in La Cala de Mijas last weekend.

Tony Bryant Mijas Friday, 8 November 2024, 13:07

Hundreds of people turned out for the La Cala Lions diabetic support group's 6th annual walkathon event in La Cala de Mijas on Sunday, an initiative organised to mark World Diabetes Awareness Day (14 November).

The walk began in Plaza Torreón with a warm-up exercise, after which, supporters wearing the association's distinctive blue T-shirts followed a route along the promenade. Participants enjoyed an afternoon of entertainment after the walk, which included the Drang drummers, live music and a flamenco dance show.

Founder Anne Bowles, said, "As the final donations are tallied, the event is on track to reach 5,000 euros; a testament to the generosity and spirit of the La Cala community."