Mijas to honour diabetes support group founder during Women’s Day celebrations

Tony Bryant Mijas Friday, 8 March 2024, 08:03 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

The Mayor of Mijas, Ana Mata, has announced that British resident Anne Bowles is among six women that will be honoured during the town’s 16th women in Mijas gala night, an event that will be held in the Manuel España theatre tonight (Friday 8 March).

The ceremony is part of the town’s activities to mark International Women’s Day, a global event celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

Anne Bowles, who founded the La Cala de Mijas Lions' diabetes support group, is being recognised for more than 20 years of dedicated service to the local community and her continued efforts to raise awareness of the disease.

Anne formed the group with her husband, Frank, in 2003 with the aim of creating a forum where diabetics and their families could meet with others with the same issues. The monthly meetings offer access to advice from specialist medical professionals and free glucose testing. Anne also organises various activities to raise awareness of a condition that millions of people around the world live with every day, one of which is a sponsored walk to mark World Diabetes Day (14 November).

"Honoured"

“I feel really honoured to receive this award from our mayor and give many thanks to her and the town hall for choosing me. However, I am a member of La Cala de Mijas Lions and this could not be achieved without incredible teamwork from them and my nurses and volunteers in the diabetic support group, not forgetting the help from Katja in the foreign residents’ department. I hope we can continue our programme of diabetic awareness,” Anne told SUR in English.

The other woman who will be recognised are Marta Ortega, the captain of Club de Baloncesto Unicaja Mijas; the UP professors, Remedios Fernández, Bernardi Gabriel and Rafi Cuevas, who will be honoured for their educational work and for their promotion of culture and traditions through dance; and Celia Salguero, for her dedicated volunteer work caring for the elderly.

“These are indispensable women for Mijas as they do outstanding social work, carrying out tasks that help the promotion of culture, sport, traditions, and helping people who are in need,” Mata said.