Costa del Sol jeweller leaps on motorbike to chase thief who robbed him at gunpoint

Irene Quirante Malaga Friday, 3 October 2025, 11:58

Police on the Costa del Sol have arrested an individual for allegedly robbing a jewellery shop in Fuengirola at gunpoint. As SUR has been able to confirm, the assailant placed the gun in the stomach of the owner of the shop to force him to hand over several high-end watches. Despite the tense situation he had just experienced, the owner of the establishment decided to go after the perpetrator on his motorbike as the robber fled on foot with the stolen goods. He gave chase while informing the police of the incident and the direction taken by the suspect.

Several National and Local Police patrols immediately joined the pursuit with the characteristics of the accused provided by the victim. After a few minutes, the police intercepted an individual matching the description and found him in possession of the stolen watches. They also found that the man, a French national, had a warrant for his arrest in his own country.

The incident happened on Tuesday, at around 6.20pm, in a shop on Paseo Jesús Santos Rein. Apparently, the thief entered the shop and, with the help of Google translator, started a conversation in French with the victim, who asked him for some watches. Everything seemed normal until the robber took out a firearm from a bag, which, according to sources, was a replica. He then pointed the gun at the jeweller, placing it at the level of his belly, and forced him to hand over several top-end watches, with which he fled.

The quick reaction of the victim, together with the mobilisation of the National and Local Police patrol, was the key to the suspect being located after a few minutes near the fairground, according to sources.

Apparently, a few minutes before the robbery of the jewellery shop, the suspect had also tried to gain access to another jewellery shop located a short distance away. However, the owner of the shop became suspicious of his intentions and decided not to open the door to allow him to enter.