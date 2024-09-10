'Innovative' Fuengirola tourist information office recognised for commitment to sustainable tourism

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Tuesday, 10 September 2024, 11:34 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

The tourist information office in Fuengirola has obtained the 'S' ́for sustainability recognition for its responsible tourism commitment to economic, social and environmental impacts, and to the efficient use of municipal resources. The award was announced by the town’s mayor, Ana Mula, who explained that the tourist office has also received the ‘Q’ for quality seal for the ninth year, both of which are awarded by the institute for Spanish tourism quality (ICTE).

In order to achieve the ‘S’ recognition, one of the following two standards must be met: technical specification for compliance with sustainable development goals (SDGs) in tourism organisations; or the UNE-ISO 21401:2019 standard sustainability management system for accommodation.

The requirements needed to obtain the ‘Q’ for quality seal include location and access, opening hours, customer service and provision of information and human resources, among other things.

“We have managed to obtain the ‘S’ distinction for the first time, a recognition that is in itself a differentiating element that goes beyond the tourist service itself, providing added value to these municipal offices, improving their image and competitiveness under sustainable criteria. It also endorses that we are a municipality in which we are committed to the quality of the destination in all aspects,” Mula said.

The mayor added the awards were made possible due to the “innovative” tourist office which opened in March 2023 and which was designed for the “present and future” of Fuengirola.

“Fuengirola is an internationally known tourist destination, so our visitor services must always be at the forefront and have unquestionable quality. We always try to improve the services offered to residents and visitors, and the best way to know that this objective is being met is by measuring certain parameters and carrying out an independent study on what is the best way to work,” Mula added.