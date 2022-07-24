Infoca declares new forest fire in Mijas and deploys air support and ground crews

The Junta’s specialist brigade reported the latest blaze at 5.15pm this Sunday afternoon, 24 July. Spain's roads authority, the DGT, also reports one lane of the AP-7 motorway is closed at km 203 as the result of a vehicle fire

ISABEL MÉNDEZ

The Junta de Andalucía’s specialist forest fire brigade, Plan Infoca, has declared a new blaze in the Malaga municipality of Mijas at 5.15pm this Sunday afternoon, 24 July.

Specifically it has been reported near the AP7 at kilometre 203.

Spain's roads authority, the DGT, also reports one lane of the AP-7 motorway is closed at km 203 as the result of a vehicle fire.

Helicopter air support and ground crews have been deployed.

More to follow…

