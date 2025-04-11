Major operation required to fell dead, century-old cypress tree in popular Mijas tourist hotspot

Lorena Cádiz Mijas Friday, 11 April 2025, 17:50 Compartir

The popular Compás area in Mijas Pueblo, through which thousands of people pass every day on their way to the hermitage of the Virgen de la Peña and to one of the best views of the coast, has lost one of its largest trees. A major operation was deployed to remove the 100-year-old cypress tree that was threatening to fall soon.

The specimen, which was part of a group of large, old trees, had been dry for some time and its removal was necessary. "It represented a danger to pedestrians and property, in a particularly sensitive area due to the large number of people who pass through it," municipal sources said.

The operation for the felling and subsequent removal of the tree was not easy, as it required a 25-metre-long hydraulic boom and specialised personnel. It was also necessary to cut off part of Avenida del Compás for the installation of the crane lorry. Access to part of the promenade was also cut in order to guarantee the safety of passersby.

The process was carried out in small steps. One of the technicians cut the trunk into small pieces, after which the boom would take over by collecting each piece and transferring it to the lorry. According to the Mijas town hall, the careful operation ensured "absolute control of the cutting of the branches and trunks at all times".

As municipal sources have explained, the possible reasons behind the tree's death might be linked to the limited space, which prevented its growth and, therefore, affected the development of its roots. In addition, the recent crisis contributed to the appearance of pests, such as the fungus Phytophtora infestans, which largely affects cypress specimens.

The town hall said that nothing could have stopped the deterioration, regardless of how well the pests had been fought. The other factors were still present.