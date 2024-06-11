Ilunion chain announces opening of its fourth hotel on the Costa del Sol

Lorena Cádiz Tuesday, 11 June 2024, 22:42 Compartir Copiar enlace

The Ilunion hotel chain has announced its expansion on the Costa del Sol with a new hotel in Fuengirola, its second in the municipality and fourth on the coast. Ilunion, a company linked to the ONCE organisation for people with disabilities, has acquired the Myramar Fuengirola aparthotel, located in Calle San Miguel, above the A-7, which is just ten minutes’ walk from Playa Castillo. The complex has an area of almost 23,000 square metres, comprising three buildings of five floors each and with a total of 229 one- and two-bedroom apartments.

Facilities include three swimming pools, one of them covered, seven padel/tennis courts, a gym, a function room, 48 private parking spaces, three restaurants and large outdoor areas and children's playgrounds.

“This strengthens our presence on the Costa del Sol and allows us to reach and serve a broader segment of the market, increasing profitability and continue growing and consolidating our brand in the Spanish territory,” José Ángel Preciados, CEO of Ilunion Hotels, explained.

“Fuengirola, with its constant influx of national and international tourists throughout the year, offers Ilunion Hotels the opportunity to maximise the profitability of its business, as it provides economic value from the first year of activity,” he added.

The company operates a four-star hotel managed as a special employment centre in Fuengirola, where almost 73 per cent of its staff are people with disabilities. The company’s idea responds to a strategy of capturing a broader segment of the market and positioning the brand in the British market, the main source of tourists in this Costa del Sol municipality.

According to the company, “This addition underlines Ilunion Hotels' ability to adapt to market trends and meet customer expectations in one of the most attractive regions in Europe. In addition, it reinforces its commitment to sustainability, accessibility and the labour integration of people with disabilities.”