Idiliq Foundation celebrates charity work at Mijas gala event Some 250 guests, from associations and sponsors, among others, attended the cocktail reception at the Mediterráneo Restaurant & Pool Terrace

The Idiliq Foundation recently held its 2nd Gala event, showcasing its work in the community across the province of Malaga.

The cocktail reception at Mediterráneo Restaurant & Pool Terrace in Mijas was attended by some 250 guests, including representatives of associations, media, sponsors, collaborators, company representatives, ambassadors, volunteers, and esteemed political and business figures, including Mijas mayor Josele González.

With the support of the event's main sponsor Wyndham Grand - La Cala Golf Residences, the event was organised to highlight the foundation's work in the community on the Costa del Sol and in Tenerife.

Ampliar The mayor of Mijas (c) with Idiliq representatives. SUR

Founder Roy Peires expressed his gratitude to the entire Idiliq team for their "unwavering commitment" to making a difference in people's lives on the Costa del Sol and Tenerife. "Your tireless efforts have brought about positive change and supported various groups and individuals," Peires said.

President Juan Miguel Marcos extended his appreciation to all the attendees, recognising their contribution and highlighting the work of ambassadors and volunteers. "We are incredibly proud to have such remarkable human and social capital within our beloved foundation. Without their dedication, none of our achievements would be possible," Marcos stated.

He also announced the foundation's upcoming campaign to commemorate World Breast Cancer Day, raising funds for Spanish cancer association AECC.

"This year, our facilities will once again be adorned in pink as we rally our community," he declared. Moreover, Marcos acknowledged World Alzheimer's Day, expressing solidarity with patients and their families.

Special thanks were extended to the sponsors and collaborators of the event

