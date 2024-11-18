Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Karl Smallman
Iconic flamenco chair sculpture installed on Fuengirola roundabout destroyed
Crime

Iconic flamenco chair sculpture installed on Fuengirola roundabout destroyed

Several local residents have claimed that the damage was caused by a car, which ended up fleeing the area, although the identity of the driver is unknown

Lorena Cádiz

Fuengirola

Monday, 18 November 2024, 09:21

The famous sculpture of a flamenco chair installed on one of the roundabouts that regulate traffic on the Fuengirola fairground has been damaged during what the town hall say was most likely a car accident.

The monument, installed on a concrete base, was protected by a wrought iron fence, all of which have been destroyed. The chair was found in the middle of the road and the council said it has been removed so that it can be repaired, although the cost of the repair is not known.

The issue has been the subject of debate on social media in recent days, with several residents reporting that the damage was caused by a car, which ended up fleeing the area, although the identity of the driver is unknown.

Roundabout before the accident. SUR

The chair is part of a group of sculptures installed on roundabouts in fairground site following the comprehensive remodelling it underwent in 2005, which cost around 1.2 million euros. Along with the classic high-back Andalusian chair, the others pay homage to traditional items like a set of hair combs, a Spanish guitar and a stirrup. These roundabouts were also named after well-known local bullfighters, such as Alfonso Galán or Miguel Márquez.

Current state of the roundabout. L. Cádiz

The town hall pointed out that since the work was carried out, the area surrounding the fairgrounds has grown considerably, the number of houses has increased, the number of residents has grown and therefore the traffic that this area supports every day.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Floods in Malaga: warnings and closures avoid total chaos
  2. 2 When will we find out if Rafael Nadal is going to play in the Davis Cup finals in Malaga?
  3. 3 Katie Boulter: 'The support we're receiving in Malaga is the kind that keeps you going'
  4. 4 Hidden murals from two centuries ago discovered on Malaga city centre building
  5. 5 In pictures: Carlos Alcaraz arrives on Costa del Sol to complete Spain's Davis Cup squad
  6. 6 Watch as ringleader of organisation behind 17-million-dollar cryptocurrency scam is arrested in Marbella
  7. 7 Hosts Spain crash out of Billie Jean King Cup finals in Malaga
  8. 8 Spain's Jorge Martín crowned MotoGP world champion
  9. 9 Spain's specialised guardians of the natural environment
  10. 10

    Nuts for nuts

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Iconic flamenco chair sculpture installed on Fuengirola roundabout destroyed