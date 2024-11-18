Iconic flamenco chair sculpture installed on Fuengirola roundabout destroyed

Lorena Cádiz Fuengirola Monday, 18 November 2024, 09:21

The famous sculpture of a flamenco chair installed on one of the roundabouts that regulate traffic on the Fuengirola fairground has been damaged during what the town hall say was most likely a car accident.

The monument, installed on a concrete base, was protected by a wrought iron fence, all of which have been destroyed. The chair was found in the middle of the road and the council said it has been removed so that it can be repaired, although the cost of the repair is not known.

The issue has been the subject of debate on social media in recent days, with several residents reporting that the damage was caused by a car, which ended up fleeing the area, although the identity of the driver is unknown.

Roundabout before the accident. SUR

The chair is part of a group of sculptures installed on roundabouts in fairground site following the comprehensive remodelling it underwent in 2005, which cost around 1.2 million euros. Along with the classic high-back Andalusian chair, the others pay homage to traditional items like a set of hair combs, a Spanish guitar and a stirrup. These roundabouts were also named after well-known local bullfighters, such as Alfonso Galán or Miguel Márquez.

Current state of the roundabout. L. Cádiz

The town hall pointed out that since the work was carried out, the area surrounding the fairgrounds has grown considerably, the number of houses has increased, the number of residents has grown and therefore the traffic that this area supports every day.