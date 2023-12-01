Hurdles to improve access to the new Los Pacos health centre overcome Fuengirola council has given the green light to an urban planning agreement with the company that owns the land by the health facility

Lorena Cádiz Fuengirola Friday, 1 December 2023, 09:47 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Fuengirola council, at the plenary session on Wednesday 29 November, has given the green light to an urban planning agreement with the company that owns the land where a road will be built that will improve the entrance to the new Los Pacos health centre.

The existing difficult access to the health centre, built by the Junta de Andalucía on Calle Aliaria on land owned by Vesara SL, has been a bugbear for residents. The work will involve the creation of two lanes in order to connect the road with the health centre.

The company Vesara SL had plans to undertake the construction of houses in that area. The planning agreement consists of the company making the land available to the town hall. The execution of the works will be initially paid by the council, but the company must reimburse their proportional part of the cost, which amounts to 69.73 per cent of the total. In addition, the company will authorise Fuengirola town hall to create a green area next to the surroundings of the Osborne bull. In exchange, the company will be able to have a higher density of houses when it builds in the area – an increase from the previously planned 262 houses to 300 houses.

The agreement received the approval of the plenary on Wednesday, thanks to the support of PP, Vox and PSOE and the abstention of the IU councillor, José Miguel López. The PSOE spokesperson, Carmen Segura, spoke of the council’s “unwavering commitment … for the well-being of citizens, always prioritising what benefits the inhabitants of Fuengirola”. The IU councilor justified his abstention by saying that by increasing the density of houses in the area, its future development could be compromised.