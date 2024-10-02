Holidaymakers startled as octopus appears on Costa del Sol beach

SUR Mijas Wednesday, 2 October 2024, 09:27 | Updated 09:41h. Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

A family with three children from Estonia, who are holidaying in the south of Spain for around ten days, was startled when an octopus appeared before their eyes on the shoreline of a beach in La Cala de Mijas on the Costa del Sol.

The unusual sight was captured by Triinu Luidalepp who told SUR, "We were just enjoying the waves from a safe distance when we noticed the octopus on the sand. It was only there for a brief moment before the waves took it back out to sea."

"We thought that this might be a rare thing and wanted to share the sighting with people. The octopus was only on the shore for a minute or so, but it was super cool to see it like that," she added.