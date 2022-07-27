Fuengirola launches new dual-language historical heritage app The new technological tool was launched to inform tourists and visitors not only of the historical importance of the town, but to also offer cultural information

Fuengirola town hall will help spread the word about its historical heritage with a new app that offers virtual visits to the town’s iconic sites, along with information about the legacy of the different civilisations that have passed through the town.

The new technological tool was launched to inform tourists and visitors not only of the historical importance of the town, but to also offer cultural information that may be of interest to them during their stay in Fuengirola.

Fuengirola + History, which can be accessed on any smart phone, or from the municipal website, is part of the council’s plan to help the town in its bid to become a ‘smart city’.

The project, co-financed by the town hall and the Junta de Andalucía at a cost of 55,000 euros, was launched by the town’s mayor, Ana Mula, who said that the new app will make Fuengirola a “benchmark in innovation and new technologies”.

The app, which offers information in Spanish and English, uses augmented reality technology to publicise the sites and historic buildings of the municipality, such as the Sohail Castle and the Roman Finca del Secretario.

“In this way, Fuengirola's history will always be available from any part of the world. We have used new technologies to promote our historical and cultural heritage, complementing it with additional information to improve the experience of people who visit Fuengirola,” the mayor said.