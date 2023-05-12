High-voltage electricity power lines to be taken down and buried underground The issue has long been a topic of dispute in the Los Pacos neighbourhood

Marina Rivas Fuengirola Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Fuengirola is set to finally resolve one of its outstanding disputes with residents of the Los Pacos neighbourhood. The town council has just awarded the works contract to create the underground channels to bury the aerial high-voltage cables that cross a good part of the area, from Calle Sauce to Los Nísperos.

Three companies bid for the 1.1-million-euro contract that will be carried out over a period of 150 days by the temporary consortium Sistem Melesur Energía-Tecuni. The project will also receive a grant from the Diputación de Málaga provincial authority.

Town mayor Ana Mula said that once the channels have been created "the power company will then have to unhook the cables and lower them to ground, before eventually removing the pylons".