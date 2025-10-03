Two of the three contracts necessary for Gran Parque de Mijas opening awarded

José Carlos García Mijas Friday, 3 October 2025, 16:10 Share

Mijas town hall has awarded two of the three contracts that need to be formalised before the opening of the Gran Parque - a macro-project of almost 270,000 square metres that is set to be the great green lung of the Costa del Sol. Two months ago, the town hall signed off the construction of the park.

The two contracts have both been awarded to Clece. The first covers surveillance and security for 1.7 million euros and a three-year period (around 390,000 per year). The second covers maintenance and upkeep of all facilities for 1.37 million euros (around 456,000 euros per year). The pending contract is the one concerning the upkeep and maintenance of landscaping and irrigation, the cleaning and sweeping of all common areas (square, paths, recreational areas, playgrounds, sports facilities, etc.), also for a three-year-period.

The third contract also includes maintenance of children's areas, sports equipment, street installations, paving and perimeter fencing. This service, which is the most costly of the three, was put out to tender for just over 7 million euros (2.35 million per year).

Once the three contracts are formalised, the town hall has promised to offer guided tours to the residents of Mijas before the grand opening of the park.

Characteristics

The Gran Parque de Mijas covers an area of 270,000 square metres, with more than 2,900 trees planted. The type of trees and shrubs has been changed in order to reduce water consumption, from 1,350 cubic metres per month to around 350 cubic metres per month.

The "green lung" is equipped with sports courts for basketball and indoor football, a dog park in the southern area and an open-air theatre with a capacity to house 1,500 people during cultural and festive activities. There are also five children's play areas, a skate park, a splash park and bio-healthy equipment. In addition, the park has a large navigable lake.

The Gran Parque de Mijas's surface area extends from the cemetery grounds to the Cerros del Águila residential area; in width, it goes to the El Ahogadero area, near Venta de la Morena.